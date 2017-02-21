Machete-wielding man robs business, evades police

Police continue to search for a man they say evaded officers shortly after a George Town business was robbed.

A man with a machete robbed a North Church Street business around 4 p.m. Saturday (18 February) and made off with a small amount of cash after threatening an employee with the machete, according to an RCIPS press release.

Responding officers pursued the man on foot down Eastern Ave. but lost sight of him near Cruz Lane.

Police say the man is around 5-feet, 7 inches in height with a slim build and dark complexion.

He has a long, thin face and a beard with specks of white hair.

His voice is described as being raspy and deep.

He wore a dark tam along with a short, dark-blue short-sleeved T-shirt and old, tattered dark shorts with dirty trainers.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 949-4222 or the RCIPS anonymous tipline, 949-7777. Additionally, those with information can call the Miami-based Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 800-TIPS (8477) or online using this link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681

