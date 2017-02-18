C3 Pure Fibre
News

Man charged with attempted rape

February 17, 2017
Tammi Sulliman
1 Min Read

A 48-year-old West Bay man has been charged with attempted rape in connection with Monday’s (13 February) incident, where police say a woman woke up to find him in her bedroom engaging in indecent behaviour.

Ronnie Rodney Ebanks made his first court appearance Friday 17 February. He’s been charged with attempted rape, burglary with intent to rape and indecent assault and theft.

He’s also been charged with attempted burglary and damage to property stemming from an incident at a George town residence in October of last year.

