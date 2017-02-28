Man in court on rape charges

A 38-year-old man who was arrested for rape last Friday (Feb 24) made his court appearance this morning (Feb 27) where another woman was also arrested for being an accomplice.

Siegel A. Taylor was brought to the court today (Feb 27) in handcuffs where Magistrate Foldats told him his rights to free legal assistance.

The 20-year-old Bodden Town woman who was also arrested in the matter is currently out on bail.

The Magistrate told Mr. Taylor the matter will be moved up to Grand Court based on the nature of the offences.

Mr. Taylor will answer to charges of indecent assault and rape where those matters are expected to be heard on march 10th in Grand court.

Magistrate Foldats said he will transmit the case to be sent to the higher court today (Feb 27) and said Mr. Taylor will have the right to bail application.

