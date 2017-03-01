Manderson commissions investigation into MLAs spying claims

Acting Governor Hon. Franz Manderson authorises an investigation into claims by Independent MLAs that law firms have hired private investigators to trail them in response to their motion alleging some firms have broken the law.

Independent MLA Alva Suckoo confirmed the investigation after lodging a formal complaint with police.

Monday (27 February) Mr Suckoo made a statement before the adjournment of the LA sitting citing the situation as a matter of national importance. He said three individuals are currently on-land posing as visitors using rental cars and carrying out private investigations on certain members on the Independent bench. When asked what proof he has he said he can’t share that information. However he said it has been handed over to the acting Governor.

He also told Cayman 27 this is a violation of the privileges law to try to influence or intimidate members of Parliament. “I will not be intimidated nor will any of the other independent members and I will take all necessary steps to protect myself and my family,” he said.

George Town MLA Winston Connolly, who initially reported the claims in the LA, said what concerns him most is the Government’s deafening silence on the matter. “If the shoe is on the other foot and someone is subjected to that because of what they do inside here, representing their people and none of us take alarm? That is very damning on all of us as a Parliament and as a legislature,” Mr Connolly said.

We reached out to the Premier’s Office for a response on the MLAs concerns. But no response was received.

