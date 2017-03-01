McLean: One Agri-show annually not enough

East End MLA Arden McLean said he is an advocate for agriculture being an East End native and said having the Agricultural Show once a year is simply not enough as more events could lead young people to embrace what it means to be a farmer.

“Absolutely not, It is not enough I have always advocated for the government to encourage youngsters to go into agriculture,” Mr. McLean said.

Gates open at 7:30 tomorrow(Mar 01) at the grounds in Lower Valley for the 50th Annual Cayman Islands Agriculture Show.

The day invites everyone to participate in a day known for celebrating Cayman’s farmers, produce and culture.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey Has more.

