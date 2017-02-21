Minister says new law will end beach vendors dispute

Planning Minister Hon. Kurt Tibbetts says the new Public Lands Law and changes to the Prescriptions Law will bring some resolution to the long standing dispute of vending on public beach

“There is clear path, there is light at the end of the tunnel and God willing, we are going to see it through,” the Planning Minister says, hoping to put an end to the beach vendors dispute once and for all through the law.

“Individuals who have the proper licenses to be able to operate under conditions which the law will provide for which will allow them to coexist with the public and that’s what we have to achieve, as of now that is not working very well,” Mr Tibbetts said.

Last week the issue came to the fore with Councilor Joey Hew taking a stab at civil servants on the issue. But Minister Tibbetts dismissed shifting blame for the delay in resolving it.

“I am not going to waste my time and justify anything that has gone on before. I know now we have a clear path to follow, which I am going to follow in order to achieve what needs to be achieved that is in the best interest of all concerned,” Mr Tibbetts said.

The new law, he said, lists clear authority to the newly created Public Lands Commission to determine how public land can be used, including for commercial use.

“So that we can move forward with a plan and we can have a certain agency to have a certain agency to have the authority by way of the statute and to have proper resources to enforce those laws to ensure the public is protected in the way they should be,” Mr Tibbetts said.

The new law changes also give Government or an agency the right to go to court to for infringements of public rights of way access at present only the public take legal action.

The Public Lands law and Prescription Law changes will be among 18 pieces of legislation heading to the LA when it meets starting this Wednesday. It will be the last before Parliament is dissolved for elections.

