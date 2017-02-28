The 2017 edition of the Miss Cayman Islands pageant is just around the corner and the ladies are with us all week so that we can get t o know them. Joining Daybreak’s Tonie Chisholm is contestant number 2, Taylor Langfitt, Miss Logic.
-
Share This!
Miss Cayman Islands 2017
February 28, 2017
1 Min Read
You may also like
Daybreak
Hurley’s Media Builders Expo: Home Gas
February 28, 2017
Daybreak
Pet of the week
February 28, 2017
Daybreak
Daybreak: February 27th, 2017
February 27, 2017
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.