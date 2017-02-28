Miss Cayman Islands 2017

C3 Pure Fibre
February 28, 2017
Angela Sevilla
The 2017 edition of the Miss Cayman Islands pageant is just around the corner and the ladies are with us all week so that we can get t o know them.  Joining Daybreak’s Tonie Chisholm is contestant number 2, Taylor Langfitt, Miss Logic.

