Missing buoy washes up in Belize

February 13, 2017
Joseph Avary
A dive site marker buoy torn from its mooring during rough seas has washed up almost 450 miles away in Belize.

8-year old Alexander van Noord found the buoy washed up at the Portofino Beach resort in San Pedro, Belize, where he lives.

It was used to mark DiveTech’s house reef at Lighthouse Point but disappeared after rough weather. Luckily someone had marked it with the dive shop phone number.

Alexander and his mother reached out to DiveTech to make arrangements to get it back.

About the author

Joseph Avary

Joseph Avary

Joe Avary joined the Cayman 27 team in January 2014, bringing nearly two decades of experience in TV news to the islands. He spends his time away from the office scuba diving, practicing yoga, and trying to make his friends laugh at his comedic stylings. He proudly calls the district of West Bay home, and loves nothing more than relaxing visits to the Sister Islands.

