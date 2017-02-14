Missing buoy washes up in Belize

A dive site marker buoy torn from its mooring during rough seas has washed up almost 450 miles away in Belize.

8-year old Alexander van Noord found the buoy washed up at the Portofino Beach resort in San Pedro, Belize, where he lives.

It was used to mark DiveTech’s house reef at Lighthouse Point but disappeared after rough weather. Luckily someone had marked it with the dive shop phone number.

Alexander and his mother reached out to DiveTech to make arrangements to get it back.

