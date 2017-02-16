C3 Pure Fibre
Monitoring campaign spending

February 15, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Elections Supervisor Wesley Howell says he’s awaiting legal confirmation to use accrual accounting to track campaign spending.  Once confirmed all candidates will have to report how much they spent on their respective campaigns before Nomination Day.  That includes billboards like those you see popping up around island.

Mr Howell says his staff is noting all campaign material and candidates will have to account for them during the reporting period.
“So this year might be that if we get the legal advice for instilling accrued reporting standard that will see those spends that happened before nomination day showing up on reports the reports they file post elections,” Mr Howell said.

The Elections Supervisor says candidates can be fined or not sworn in if they fail to submit their records.

About the author

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

