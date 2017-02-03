Monyque Brooks returns from Miss Universe

Cayman’s very own Monyque Brooks returned home from the Philippines Thursday (2 February) after competing in the Miss Universe pageant.

Ms. Brooks said regardless of her placement, she enjoyed the experience and said the pageant’s location could not be better.

“No way shape or form disappointed. I went, represented the Cayman Islands. The Philippines Miss Universe organisation couldn’t have chosen a better place to have the Miss Universe pageant this year,” Ms. Brooks said.

You will hear more from Ms. Brooks on Daybreak Friday (3 February).

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

