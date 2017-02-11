More arrests in Fete shooting, firearm recovered

Two more suspects have been arrested in connection with Saturday’s shooting outside Fete nightclub.

Police Friday morning (10 February) raided a West Bay residence and arrested a teenaged man and a woman after recovering a firearm. It marks the fourth gun police have recovered in Cayman this year.

Police have now taken a total of four people into custody in connection with the incident where a man was shot in the torso and another man was pistol whipped outside the Seven Mile strip club. The police operation took place at a residence on Birch Tree Hill Road. A 19-year-old man and 24-year-old woman were taken into custody on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

A 20-year-old Jamaican man also was arrested at the residence on suspicion of possession of an illegal firearm, but his arrest is not believed to be linked to the shooting.

The two other suspects in the Fete shooting are a 35-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman and they are also of West Bay. They remain in police custody.

