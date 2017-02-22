C3 Pure Fibre
More cubans sent home

February 21, 2017
Tammi Sulliman
1 Min Read

20 Cuban migrants have been repatriated to Havana Tuesday 21 February.

The migrants were sent home in a joint operation by the Department of Immigration, working in conjunction with customs and the prison service.

The Cubans, two females and 18 males, were escorted by officers to a charter flight at the Owen Roberts International Airport.

This leaves a total of 51 migrants – 40 men and 11 women – in immigration custody on island. They are being housed at various approved facilities.

