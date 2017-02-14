Multiple arrests connecting to fete Shooting

Four people have been charged in connection with the February 4th shooting outside Fete night club.

According to court records Mr. Malik Mothen, Tashika Mothen, Daniella Tibbetts and Kashwayne Hewitt are facing charges which police said is connected with an incident where a man was shot and another man was pistol-whipped outside the West Bay Road nightclub.

Malik and Tashika Mothen made their first court appearance on Saturday. (Feb 11)

Malik Mothen is facing charges of assault causing grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an unlicensed firearm, discharge of a firearm and two counts of assault causing actual bodily harm.

Tashika Mothen has been charged with assault causing grevious bodily harm with intent and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

24-year-old Daniella Tibbetts and 20-year-old Jamaican National Kashwayne Hewitt were arrested on Friday (Feb 10) after police searched a premises on Birch Tree Hill Road, where they found a colt .45 handgun in the tank of a toilet at the residence.

An attorney said the crown has no proof to suggest Ms. Tibbetts had knowledge of the firearm. However the magistrate in charge of the case denied Miss Tibbetts’ bail application.

The pair is expected to re-appear before the court on February 20th when Mr. Hewitt will appear via video link.

