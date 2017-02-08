New British passports now need the holder’s autograph

British Overseas Territories citizens are now required to physically sign their passport after it has been issued.

Previously, British passport holders – including in Cayman – submitted their signature along with photos and the application forms.

Going forward, British passports will no longer include the holder’s signature in digital format. The ‘sign after receipt’ policy puts the UK in line with passports issued in several other countries including Ireland, New Zealand, Canada and the United States.

Her Majesty’s passport office said the signature must be in black ballpoint ink.

