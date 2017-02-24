NWS: Port officials apprised ahead of Wednesday weather

The National Weather Service told Cayman 27 it kept port officials apprised of the weather conditions well in advance of Wednesday’s rough weather.

NWS director John Tibbetts said the cold front responsible for Wednesday’s conditions was forecast three to five days ahead of time. The Port Authority said it was aware of the changing conditions, and says once the passengers leave the ship for the day, it’s difficult to recall them.

Mr. Tibbetts said there are variables at play.

“There is a big difference between when the National Weather Service says it’s a marine advisory, a marine warning, and then the threshold for when those tenders can operate and when they can’t,” said Mr. Tibbetts.

Mr. Tibbetts said the winds are expected to die down overnight Thursday and into Friday.

