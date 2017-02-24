Opposition questions Cautions Bill

Opposition MLAs have raised concerns about Government’s proposed Cautions Adult Bill.

While they say they agree there’s need to assist repentant first time offenders. That must be done with proper checks and balances in place for issuing cautions. The Cautions Adult Bill gives police power to issue cautions. That’s formal warnings for minor offences instead of charges, but Opposition MLAs questioned possible abuse by officers.

Attorney General Hon. Samuel Bulgin says there are systems to hold officers accountable.

“We have to trust somebody, we have to trust people to do the right thing. We have to assume they will not abuse their office and they are creatures of the law and will do what is required,” Mr Bulgin said.

The Bill was approved on second reading with an assurance from Government amendments incorporating recommendations from the Opposition will be included at Committee Stage.

