The airports authority said the $55 million dollar expansion of Owen Roberts International Airport is on track.

The CIAA told Cayman 27 construction on both the east and west wings of the terminal is moving along. When the facility is complete, it will accommodate 2.5 million passengers, five times what the current airport was designed to handle.

The CIAA said the work will be complete at the end of 2018.

