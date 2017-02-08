Panton pleased with EU meetings

Financial Services Minister Hon. Wayne Panton says he’s confident Cayman’s strong regulatory regime will keep us in the clear when it comes to EU blacklisting. Minister Panton attended a series of meetings last week as Cayman participated in Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) meetings concerning international tax regulations.

Some 92 countries including Cayman are now under going screening for the framework and he believes our system, which he calls robust, will do well.

“We are very confident that we will be able to demonstrate the transparency regime that we have and the fact that we comply with global standards and we have an excellent track record of collaboration and cooperation in the exchange of information, ” Minister Panton said.

A ministry release issued today says European Commissioner Pierre Moscovici has recognised the strength of Cayman’s tax transparency regime.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

