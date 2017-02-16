C3 Pure Fibre
Builders Expo 2
News

Panton says no rubber stamp for beach rock application

February 15, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Dart’s beach rock removal application is yet to reach Cabinet but Environment Minister Hon. Wayne Panton is making it clear there will be no rubber stamping of approval.  Last week Dart Real Estate submitted a coastal works licence application for permission to excavate beach rock near to Tiki Beach.

That’s after being granted permission to conduct preliminary tests. However, Minister Panton says that approval is not a guarantee.

“This Government believes very seriously in due process and following proper procedure and thoroughly and appropriately considering applications, everybody who applies is entitled to be considered fairly. The fact that the test was approved is not an indication that this proposal will be accepted or approved in anyway,” Minister Panton said.

Dart is seeking approval to remove twelve hundred feet of beach rock up to four and a half feet deep and replace it with beach sand. Mr Panton says Department of Environment tests are to be submitted before a review of the application.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Builders Expo 1
Cleveland Clinic
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Clean Gas
Cleveland Clinic 2
Kirk Freeport1
Advertise With Us
Eclipze

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: