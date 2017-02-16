Panton says no rubber stamp for beach rock application

Dart’s beach rock removal application is yet to reach Cabinet but Environment Minister Hon. Wayne Panton is making it clear there will be no rubber stamping of approval. Last week Dart Real Estate submitted a coastal works licence application for permission to excavate beach rock near to Tiki Beach.

That’s after being granted permission to conduct preliminary tests. However, Minister Panton says that approval is not a guarantee.

“This Government believes very seriously in due process and following proper procedure and thoroughly and appropriately considering applications, everybody who applies is entitled to be considered fairly. The fact that the test was approved is not an indication that this proposal will be accepted or approved in anyway,” Minister Panton said.

Dart is seeking approval to remove twelve hundred feet of beach rock up to four and a half feet deep and replace it with beach sand. Mr Panton says Department of Environment tests are to be submitted before a review of the application.

