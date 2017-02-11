Flow Valentine
PBIS programme brings safety, responsibility, and safety to students

February 10, 2017
Joseph Avary
Sir John A Cumber students learned the three “B’s” of positive behavior: be respectful, be responsible, be safe.

Friday morning, the school launched its Positive Behaviour Interventions and Support programme. The goal is to help kids develop self-discipline at school and at home.

The education Minister said PBIS will help reduce conflict in our schools…

“Guess what, sometimes you’re going to meet people, you’re going to have situations that you’re just not happy with,” said Minister Tara Rivers as she addressed the student body. “Do you become aggressive with your approach? No, because it’s always important to be what? Safe, responsible, and respectful.”

The children who display appropriate behavior are rewarded with popsicle sticks. Once enough are collected, the class gets a treat.

A PBIS pilot programme was rolled out last year at John Gray High School.

