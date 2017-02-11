Police begin targeted approach to violent incidents

We are heading into the weekend and the police are aiming to make it incident-free as possible by posting a more visible presence in the West Bay community as well as around liquor licensed businesses. This action comes on the heels of back to back weekend violence.

Today Cayman 27’s Reshma Ragoonath sat down with Deputy Police Commissioner Kurt Walton to discuss those initiatives and Tammi Sulliman with the update.

