Police begin targeted approach to violent incidents

February 10, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
We are heading into the weekend and the police are aiming to make it incident-free as possible by posting a more visible presence in the West Bay community as well as around liquor licensed businesses. This action comes on the heels of back to back weekend violence.
Today Cayman 27’s Reshma Ragoonath sat down with Deputy Police Commissioner Kurt Walton to discuss those initiatives and Tammi Sulliman with the update.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

