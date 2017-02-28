Police hunt “dangerous and potentially armed” man

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) are on the hunt for a man who they believe to be dangerous and potentially armed in Cayman illegally.

31-year-old Martin Anthony Trench is from jamaica and police think he arrived on Grand Cayman recently.

They are asking for your help in finding him, but they warn that if you sight him to exercise caution and contact 911 immediately.

You can also call crime stoppers 800 – TIPS or the police anonymous line at 949-7777.

