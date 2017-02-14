Flow Valentine
Police hunt suspect in West Bay indecent assault

February 13, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Police are today investigating yet another indecent assault attack in West Bay.
The latest incident occurred this morning just before 3:30 at a home along West Bay Road in West Bay.
Police say the female victim awoke to find a man in her bedroom engaging in indecent behaviour with a t-shirt over his head. He left shortly after. The woman was not harmed.
Police have released a description of the suspect. The man is described as being about 5 foot 7 in height and about 18 to 30 years of age. He has a slim but muscular build.
Police say they are conducting operations and patrols in response to this and reports of indecent assaults in other parts of West Bay in recent weeks.

Reshma Ragoonath

