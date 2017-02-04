Port Authority replaces marker buoys

Port Authority crews were on the water this morning, replacing marker buoys washed away in last week’s rough weather.

Our cameras captured footage of an anchorage marker tossed up onto the ironshore last Tuesday. Port Authority said that buoy was damaged beyond repair. It was one of two such markers to disappear in last month’s cold fronts.

Port Authority said it installed two new anchorage markers today, as well as replacing two swim markers that had also disappeared in Governor’s Beach area.

