PR changes expected within 2 weeks, lawsuits mount

The premier reveals the government is facing around a couple dozen lawsuits from those stuck in permanent residency limbo.

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin expects the changes to regulations needed for the PR wheel to start turning again will reach cabinet in two weeks’ time. Those changes are with the Attorney General at the minute. The premier appeared on Thursday night’s The Panel. He also discussed the recent trip to London and how the Brexit talks went.

