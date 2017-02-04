Flow Valentine
Premier confirms PR amendments to be retroactive

February 3, 2017
Joseph Avary
1 Min Read

For the first time in years, Premier Alden McLaughlin is providing details on the way forward out of the country’s permanent residency quagmire.

Not one PR application has been approved since the Progressives-led administration introduced a new points system back in October 2013.  Now, more than 900 applications are gathering dust at immigration, and those awaiting a decision remain in limbo.

Speaking exclusively with Cayman 27’s Joe Avary, Mr. McLaughlin confirmed the amendments under cabinet consideration would in fact, be retroactive.

“These will apply to all applications that are currently before the board, and all that will follow,” said Mr. McLaughlin. “The purpose of the amendment is to allow the speedy resumption of consideration of application and appeals by the board and the appeals tribunal, respectively.”

The Premier, who is enroute to the Joint Ministerial Council in London, said he will release more details on the PR amendments once they are approved by cabinet.

