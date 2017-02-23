Principal heads to the UN

Red Bay Primary school Principal Vickie Fredrick is Cayman’s first appointed member to the United Nations.

Mrs. Frederick was nominated for the position of a non-governmental organization ambassador to the United Nations by the Word of Life Christian Fellowship in late December last year.

The organization selected and appointed Mrs. Frederick due to the Humanitarian efforts she has done over the years.

Her role will be consulting with the United Nations and Government delegates on behalf of the Word of Life Christian Fellowship.

“Well, at first it was a little nerve-racking because there is, it’s a big demand, it’s a big mandate, but as I read up more about the united nations and all the support that I’ve gotten from the government and the private sector and friends and family and co-workers, I’m at ease, I’m at peace knowing I can fulfill that mandate,” said UN Ambassador Vickie Frederick.

Her mandate includes visiting United Nations conferences, continuing her humanitarian efforts and setting up an ambassadorial department where she can support the needy.

