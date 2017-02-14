Prisons deputy director to head back to work

Deputy Prisons Director Aduke Joseph-Caesar will head back to work after a nearly two-year stalemate during which she was suspended, fired, reinstated by a court order and then suspended again.

Government confirmed this past weekend that Ms. Joseph-Caesar will be reinstated in her position after receiving legal advice in relation to the matter.

The incident related to Ms. Joseph-Caesar giving instructions to install a camera in the office of the custodial manager. The matter went to court when the Deputy Director of Rehabilitation was fired and last year, a Grand Court order stated she had never been officially terminated from her position. However, she continued to be on required leave until now.

She is expected to go back to work on Monday (20 February).

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

