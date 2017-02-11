Coconut lovers rejoice, Coco-fest is back for 2017.

Local vendors will be displaying creative ways they use Cayman’s coconuts to create, food, drinks, snacks and beauty products.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, February 18th.

The second-annual coco-fest will feature a booth from the Cayman Islands Cancer Society.

“Issuing mammograms to ladies who need them and talking about how you can protect your coconuts, men who come by if they need to get a PSA test, they can get a voucher for that and we’ll be doing what we usually do, talking about self breast exams and why mammograms and PSA tests are important,” said Cayman Islands Cancer Societies Jennifer Weber.

For every entry ticket bought $1 will be going to the Cayman Islands Cancer Society.

