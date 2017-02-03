Protecting the elderly, new law heads to LA

Formal legislation to give Cayman’s elderly added protection will be heading to the LA.

The Older Persons Bill aimed at addressing challenges faced by this vulnerable group will be piloted by Community Affairs Minister Hon. Osbourne Bodden.

The new law creates a Council for Older Persons and the establishment of a register of older persons.

It enshrines the rights and privileges of the elderly including protection from discrimination.

The law also makes it clear those over the age of 65 cannot be denied opportunities to contest elections or perform public functions at all levels.

