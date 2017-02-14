CIS played host to the Private School Association football tournament. In Boys “Blue” Division 1st place went to Triple C while second place was St. Ignatius. In the Boys “White” Division, 1st place was St. Ignatius, while second place was Grace Christian Academy. In the girls division, 1st place wejt to Cayman Prep and High School, while 2nd place went to host Cayman International School.
PSA Football Tournament
February 13, 2017
1 Min Read
