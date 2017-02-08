Public asked to weigh in on Cayman’s renewable energy future

Cayman’s National Energy Policy draft calls for 70% renewable energy by the year 2037, and now you can give your input on the plan.

The policy is intended to set the stage for the country’s clean energy goals, focusing on exploiting renewable energy sources, promoting energy efficiency, and supporting energy security by reducing the reliance on imported fossil fuels.

The Planning ministry has launched a two-week public feedback period. You can check out the 39-page document yourself (it’s in the publications tab), and then take the online survey.

The deadline is February 20th.

