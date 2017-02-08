Flow Valentine
RCIPS, Bar owners meet

February 7, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Police say there are no suspects yet in Saturday’s shooting outside Fete night club. The second in Cayman in a week’s span.
But they say they are talking with bar and club owners on the spike in violent incidents.
On Saturday a 26-year-old man was shot in the torso and a second man aged 29 was pistol whipped.
Both men were treated and have since left the Cayman Islands hospital.
Police say they’re meeting with owners to identify security gaps to address violent, late-night incidents around liquor-licensed establishments.
A police spokesperson tells Cayman 27 officers do regularly patrol at the hot spots including night clubs on the weekends.
Patrol strategies are adapted on an ongoing basis to ongoing issues and places of concern.
Calls today to Fete owner Dennis Rowe for response on the matter went unanswered.

