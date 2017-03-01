RCIPS continues traffic safety focus with pledge to add officers

The RCIPS said its 2016 re-organisation of the traffic management unit is responsible in part for cutting Cayman’s road fatality numbers in half.

2015 ended with a total of 12 traffic fatalities, which prompted police to focus on delivering strategic traffic enforcement in targeted areas.

Failure to wear seatbelts – 114% increase

DUI – 12% increase

Speeding – 42% increase

Mobile phone use – 10% increase

Driving without a license – 49% increase

Commissioner Derek Byrne said he hopes for another decrease in 2017.

“Environmental trends and factors can be a big driver for want of a better word for these, but it is a good result to see that there are six less families affected this year with fatal accidents, and we continue our enforcement and hopefully that’s the kind of return we can get in the forthcoming year,” said Mr. Byrne.

The RCIPS plans to expand its traffic management unit again this year, adding more front line officers as well as working with the DVDL and the NRA to improve safety on our roads.

