C3 Pure Fibre
Builders Expo 2
Crime News

RCIPS continues traffic safety focus with pledge to add officers

February 28, 2017
Add Comment
Joseph Avary
1 Min Read

The RCIPS said its 2016 re-organisation of the traffic management unit is responsible in part for cutting Cayman’s road fatality numbers in half.

2015 ended with a total of 12 traffic fatalities, which prompted police to focus on delivering strategic traffic enforcement in targeted areas.

  • Failure to wear seatbelts – 114% increase
  • DUI – 12% increase
  • Speeding – 42% increase
  • Mobile phone use – 10% increase
  • Driving without a license – 49% increase

Commissioner Derek Byrne said he hopes for another decrease in 2017.

“Environmental trends and factors can be a big driver for want of a better word for these, but it is a good result to see that there are six less families affected this year with fatal accidents, and we continue our enforcement and hopefully that’s the kind of return we can get in the forthcoming year,” said Mr. Byrne.

The RCIPS plans to expand its traffic management unit again this year, adding more front line officers as well as working with the DVDL and the NRA to improve safety on our roads.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Joseph Avary

Joseph Avary

Joe Avary joined the Cayman 27 team in January 2014, bringing nearly two decades of experience in TV news to the islands. He spends his time away from the office scuba diving, practicing yoga, and trying to make his friends laugh at his comedic stylings. He proudly calls the district of West Bay home, and loves nothing more than relaxing visits to the Sister Islands.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Builders Expo 1
Cleveland Clinic
Clean Gas
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Cleveland Clinic 2
Kirk Freeport1
Advertise With Us
Builders Expo 2
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: