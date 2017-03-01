C3 Pure Fibre
RCIPS note 400% increase in recorded marine offences

February 28, 2017
Joseph Avary
RCIPS crime statistics show marine offences jumping from 3 in 2015 to 15 in 2016, a 400% increase.

Deputy commissioner Anthony Ennis, speaking at a press event last week, said the Joint Marine Unit is able to help the Department of Environment police the island’s coasts.

“People might be in a marine park zone where they shouldn’t be, mind you, DOE, this is their primary responsibility, but these are offences we will also prosecute,” said Mr. Ennis.

Lobster season is in its waning hours, as of midnight 28 February, the delicious decapod will be off limits for another nine months.

