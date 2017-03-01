RCIPS welcomes UK report

The RCIPS welcomes the findings of the UK’s report on Cayman’s Search and Rescue (SAR) capabilities saying it views it as a road map.

The report highlighted deficiencies with equipment and resources at the Joint Marine Unit necessary for effective search and rescue here.

A committee is expected to be established to oversee SAR. The RCIPS, in a brief statement, says it looks forward to working on building capabilities within the framework of the SAR committee and working together with the Ministry of Home Affairs and other enforcement services, as well as, volunteer and private sector organizations and evaluating how each can lend different strengths to this effort.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

