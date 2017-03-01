C3 Pure Fibre
RCIPS welcomes UK report

February 28, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
The RCIPS welcomes the findings of the UK’s report on Cayman’s Search and Rescue (SAR) capabilities saying it views it as a road map.
The report highlighted deficiencies with equipment and resources at the Joint Marine Unit necessary for effective search and rescue here.
A committee is expected to be established to oversee SAR. The RCIPS, in a brief statement, says it looks forward to working on building capabilities within the framework of the SAR committee and working together with the Ministry of Home Affairs and other enforcement services, as well as, volunteer and private sector organizations and evaluating how each can lend different strengths to this effort.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

