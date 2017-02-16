Flow Valentine
Ready2Work update

February 15, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Government’s Ready2Work.Ky programme has crossed the threshold of its first year and the assessment of its performance is now complete. The questions remain; What are the results of the first evaluation of the government’s initiative to help people get back to meaningful work and Where does the future of the project lie?

Deputy Chief Officer for the Employment Ministry Tasha Ebanks-Garcia joined Tammi Sulliman this evening to answer those questions and more.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

