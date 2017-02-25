C3 Pure Fibre
Builders Expo 2
News

Red Sky at night, cultural festival Saturday

February 24, 2017
Add Comment
Joseph Avary
1 Min Read

Arts, culture, dance, performance, and more. Are you ready for this year’s Red Sky at night?

Crews were putting the finishing touches on the grounds at the Harquail Cultural Centre Friday (24 February) afternoon in preparation for an ‘enchanting’ evening under the stars.

Six stages of entertainment will offer visitors an eclectic mix of visual arts, music, theatre, film, fashion design.
“We have, as I mentioned, 155 performers, anything from JG to Shameka Clark to High Tide, there’s so many big names that are going to be here tomorrow night, and we are really looking forward to it,” said Erin Bodden CNCF Marketing Coordinator.

Red Sky at night takes place Saturday 25 February. Gates open at 4 pm. Parking will be available off Lawrence Boulevard.

About the author

View All Posts
Joseph Avary

Joseph Avary

Joe Avary joined the Cayman 27 team in January 2014, bringing nearly two decades of experience in TV news to the islands. He spends his time away from the office scuba diving, practicing yoga, and trying to make his friends laugh at his comedic stylings. He proudly calls the district of West Bay home, and loves nothing more than relaxing visits to the Sister Islands.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Builders Expo 1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Cleveland Clinic
Kirk Freeport1
Cleveland Clinic 2
Clean Gas
Advertise With Us
Eclipze
Builders Expo 2
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: