Rights of way survey started

February 21, 2017
Tammi Sulliman
Public Rights of Way has been a challenge for administration after administration, but Planning Minister Hon. Kurt Tibbetts says a new lands survey currently in progress will put an end to questions on where these rights of way are.

Minister Tibbetts says for years many locations of rights of way remain in dispute. He says the Lands and Survey Department is re-doing the 2003 Grant Vincent report which outlined several rights of way.  This new re-do will clearly map the public’s right to access and ensure infringements are dealt with, he says.

Tammi Sulliman is a Caribbean journalist with more than 15 years in the industry. Her roots steeped in print journalism, she made the transition to television in 2007. A reporter and talk show host in the Cayman Islands, she has focused on political and social issues affecting the community. She took the helm of the news product at Hurley's Media Ltd. as News Director in November, 2015. Ms Sulliman was raised in Trinidad & Tobago and graduated with honours in French Linguistics and Professional Writing from the University of Toronto in Ontario, Canada. She is a proud mother and privileged to call the Cayman Islands home.

