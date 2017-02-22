Rights of way survey started

Public Rights of Way has been a challenge for administration after administration, but Planning Minister Hon. Kurt Tibbetts says a new lands survey currently in progress will put an end to questions on where these rights of way are.

Minister Tibbetts says for years many locations of rights of way remain in dispute. He says the Lands and Survey Department is re-doing the 2003 Grant Vincent report which outlined several rights of way. This new re-do will clearly map the public’s right to access and ensure infringements are dealt with, he says.

