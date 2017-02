Drivers in Grand Cayman can expect road closures in and around Camana Bay on Sunday (5 February).

The Esterley Tibbetts Highway will be closed between the Camana Bay roundabout and Forum Lane from 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Nexus Way — in Camana Bay — is scheduled to be closed from 9 a.m. — 2 p.m.

The roads will be closed in order to remove the crane used to construct the new building at Camana Bay.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print