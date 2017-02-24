C3 Pure Fibre
Runners “out n about” for walk of hope

February 23, 2017
Mario Grey
Runners from all over Cayman came out for the third annual Walk of Hope to help raise money for the Brain Tumor Foundation.

Joining the runners were representatives from the Health Services Authority and CINICO to run against brain tumor.

Runners of all ages and sizes got up early to show their support President for the Brain Tumor Foundation Brenda Archer said she appreciate the effort of the runners.

“Running and walking in honor of family members who they have lost to a brain tumor or an aneurysm or someone who is fighting with that illness so I want to say congrats to them.

Miss Archer said this year’s turnout represents the largest participants to date.

 

 

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

