Shell Shock IPA newest beer in Caybrew family

February 17, 2017
Joseph Avary
Just in time for happy hour, the Cayman Islands Brewery is introducing its latest brand, Shell Shock IPA.

Caybrew told Cayman 27 the new beer is a first for the company, who worked more than a year to perfect the recipe.

IPA’s are known for their hoppiness. Shell Shock uses Pilsen and crystal malt and is dry hopped with three varieties to deliver the classic IPA taste without going too bitter.

“It’s very refreshing and very clean, which is somewhat uncharacteristic for an IPA,” said Caybrew’s Stewart Brown. “It has a very nice dry finish, and again, fruit forward, pine, citrus, pineapple, those are all the flavours you’re going to get. This is kind of introducing the Cayman Islands to what an IPA is.”

“5.2%, you know Shell Shock, you know, turtles are of course are important to the Cayman Islands, and this a bit of a shocker because you don’t normally find an IPA in the Caribbean,” said Caybrew’s Matthew Leslie.

Mr. Leslie said adding a new tank at the brewery has given Caybrew the capacity to add Shell Shock to its growing family of beers.

You can find it at your favourite watering hole starting tonight.

Joe Avary joined the Cayman 27 team in January 2014, bringing nearly two decades of experience in TV news to the islands.

