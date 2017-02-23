C3 Pure Fibre
Shimar Harding starts Chaplain role

February 22, 2017
Mario Grey
1 Min Read

Officially named the first chaplain for the Cayman Islands Fire Service Shimar Harding has returned from Florida after completing training for the post.

Mr. Harding said his role as chaplain will finally provide relief to firefighters as there has never been a system in place to assist firefighters with managing critical stress.

“A lot of men and women who has been there 10,15,20 years and they have experienced things like hurricane Ivan where these men and women are the unsung heroes of Ivan but yet there has been no system in place to mitigate the effects of this,”

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey caught up with Mr. Harding now responsible for calming the nerves our firefighters.

Mario Grey

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

