A trip to the beach took on a different meaning for one person driving through Bodden Town Wednesday (8 February).

Police responded to what appeared to be a single-car accident that left a car hanging over the side of the road near Governor’s Russell Beach.

Officers told Cayman 27 no one was injured and there appeared to be minimal damage to the car. The fence lining the road was not so lucky.

