News

Smith’s Cove now properly protected, Gov’t pays US $5.4 million for property

February 17, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
It’s official, Smith Cove and the surrounding areas belong to the people of Cayman.
Planning Minister Hon. Kurt Tibbetts says Government and developer Bronte have signed on the dotted line and the popular beach area is safely locked away for future generations to enjoy.
Minister Tibbetts says the US $5.4 million was paid for the property adjacent to beach and that includes all costs incurred by the developer for its planned 3 storey, 24 unit condo complex.
He says plans are being drawn up to develop the area for all to enjoy.
“And I think people are going to like what they see. We are going to keep it as natural as we possibly can while at the same time providing all amenities for the public to use that area,” Mr Tibbetts said.
Last October a public petition was started after news broke that the land next to Smith Cove was going to be developed putting access to the public beach at risk.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

