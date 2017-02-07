Flow Valentine
Crime News

Socioeconomic factors behind recent gun violence explored

February 6, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Sociologist Dr. Frank McField, who has studied in-depth issues of gang-culture and problems facing Cayman’s young people joined Cayman 27’s Reshma Ragoonath near the scene of Saturday’s (4 February) shooting to bring some perspective to what’s behind the violence happening in our community.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

