Flow Valentine
C3 Pure Fibre
News

Sounds of Cayman’s Youth

February 8, 2017
Add Comment
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

Musicians from all over Cayman came together under one roof on Tuesday night to perform at the private schools music festival.

From orchestra’s performing the James Bond theme song to steel pan bands playing covers of top 40 songs, A hall of over a thousand people got to experience the sounds of Cayman’s young musicians, from the schools of, Triple C, Cayman International School, Cayman Prep school and St. Ignatius.

“You’re seeing all the music that other people on the island are into, and like, sometimes you don’t really hear like all the music, it’s like people do private lessons, so it’s very interesting to have all of them come together and then put on this display for everyone,” said Bass pan player, Shambria Dalhouse.

“You need a bigger place because people are standing all over the place, there’s no set of chairs to sit in and stuff like that because it’s a good turnout tonight,” said Music Teacher Earl La Pierre.

This is the fourth annual year this festival has been going.

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Cleveland Clinic 2
Cleveland Clinic
Kirk Freeport1
Clean Gas
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Eclipze
Advertise With Us
Flow Valentine
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: