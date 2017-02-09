Sounds of Cayman’s Youth

Musicians from all over Cayman came together under one roof on Tuesday night to perform at the private schools music festival.

From orchestra’s performing the James Bond theme song to steel pan bands playing covers of top 40 songs, A hall of over a thousand people got to experience the sounds of Cayman’s young musicians, from the schools of, Triple C, Cayman International School, Cayman Prep school and St. Ignatius.

“You’re seeing all the music that other people on the island are into, and like, sometimes you don’t really hear like all the music, it’s like people do private lessons, so it’s very interesting to have all of them come together and then put on this display for everyone,” said Bass pan player, Shambria Dalhouse.

“You need a bigger place because people are standing all over the place, there’s no set of chairs to sit in and stuff like that because it’s a good turnout tonight,” said Music Teacher Earl La Pierre.

This is the fourth annual year this festival has been going.

