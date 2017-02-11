Special interest money an issue for parties, independents alike

One political hopeful told Cayman 27 special interest money has polluted the party system, but added independent candidates are also cozying up to big donors.

Dr. Frank McField said campaign donation dollars can wield a great deal of influence, regardless of one’s party affiliation.

“We have independent candidates today that are using tons of people’s money, they have no money themselves but they’re doing all these things, so it goes to show that these persons are already in bed with their sponsors, and their donors might come to dictate their policies rather than their policies being dictated by their conscience,” said Dr. McField.

Dr. McField told Cayman 27 a candidate’s policies are dictated by conscience, in an ideal world. But in this day and age, he said most who seek public office are opportunists seeking to elevate their status in society.

Candidates are required to declare their campaign spending and donor contributions after nomination day.

