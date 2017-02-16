Students make books visual

More than 100 students filled the George Town library Saturday for the 5th annual story board competition.

The Cayman Islands Information Professionals hosted the competition, which included students from several schools.

Students picked out books they enjoyed and added their artistic flair to create their storyboards.

“We had 72 storyboards, depicting so many books, it was a wonderful event and the children read all these books and presented them today it was fantastic,” said Chairman of the Cayman Islands Information Professionals, Paul Robinson.

“We did the dancing bear, we chose it because we read it five or six years ago in school and we thought it would be great to look back at it and maybe make a story board about it so we just did that one afternoon,” said Winner of Division F, Oisin McGeough.

Group A ages 5-8: Matthew Huys. St. Ignatius Catholic School.

Group B ages 9-12: Catherine Whan Tong. Cayman International School.

Group C ages 13-18: Samruddhi Tagalpallewar. St. Ignatius Catholic School.

Group D ages 5-8: Johann Uy and Cohen Ting. St. Ignatius Catholic School.

Group E ages 9-12: Emma Collins and Nazli Clarke: St. Ignatius Catholic School.

Group F ages 13-18: Oisin McGeough and Joshua Weaver: St. Ignatius Catholic School.

