Students to receive boost from gym completion

February 20, 2017
Tammi Sulliman
John Gray High School principal Jonathan Clarke says the completion of the school’s new gynasium will not only physically benefit students, but psychologically as well.

On Friday 17 February, education leaders and contractors led a tour of the gym, which is expected to be completed in time for May examinations.

Principal Clarke says the gym will be used for multiple purposes including sports, assemblies and functions. However, what’s most important is the mental impact on the students, he says. “They have looked at the building site for years and we’ve actually had students come and go and not seen much progress. To actually now realise they can be in the gymnasium which for a huge amount of kids is better than having a library right now, they would absolutely love it. I mean, it would give them a huge lift,” said the principal.

Ministry officials refused to share the cost of the gym when asked repeatedly at the tour. They said it was not appropriate to release the cost.

Construction of the school was stopped in 2009 due to lack of funds. Construction of the new school is expected to begin in 2018 and be completed in 2020. The original contract amount for the project was $6 million.

Tammi Sulliman is a Caribbean journalist with more than 15 years in the industry. Her roots steeped in print journalism, she made the transition to television in 2007. A reporter and talk show host in the Cayman Islands, she has focused on political and social issues affecting the community. She took the helm of the news product at Hurley's Media Ltd. as News Director in November, 2015. Ms Sulliman was raised in Trinidad & Tobago and graduated with honours in French Linguistics and Professional Writing from the University of Toronto in Ontario, Canada. She is a proud mother and privileged to call the Cayman Islands home.

